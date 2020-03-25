BTU and CSU Continue Delaying Disconnects

Bryan Texas Utilities (BTU) and College Station Utilities (CSU) announce they will delay disconnects in response to the coronavirus.

News release from BTU:

Bryan Texas Utilities (BTU) is committed to the health, safety, and wellbeing of its employees and customers. Therefore, BTU is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and has extended the timeframe in which utility disconnects will not be performed in response.

BTU will continue to disconnect services only upon customer request until the shelter-in-place order is lifted by the City of Bryan and normal business operations have resumed. BTU staff are closely monitoring the situation and will reassess processes as appropriate. BTU would like to assure our customers that we have a detailed plan to continue providing safe and reliable energy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers are encouraged to stay current on their utility bills. Customers may pay via the following methods:

Online at btutilities.com (detailed instructions on how to establish an online account can be found by clicking the “Log in/Register” link at the top of the page), payments may be made by credit card or electronic check

Kiosks, accept all payment types – cash, credit card and check. Locations are: BTU drive thru, 205 E. 28 th St, Bryan; open 24 hours HEB, 725 E. Villa Maria Rd., Bryan HEB, Texas Ave and Hwy 21, Bryan

By phone at (979) 821-5700 utilizing the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system that accepts credit card or electronic check

Customers that have been impacted or need assistance may contact BTU at (979) 821-5700 or contactBTU@btutilities.com. To report a utility emergency call (979) 822-3777.

Customers are encouraged to follow BTU’s Facebook (@BryanTexasUtilities) and Twitter (@BTU_BryanTX) pages for updates.

Tweet from CSU: