Bryan School Board Takes Next Step In More Than $6 Million Dollar Energy Conservation Project

The Bryan school board has taken the next step towards starting a more than $6 million dollar energy conservation project that will involve all district buildings.

BISD’s construction manager, Paul Buckner, reported during the board’s April 20th meeting that the state has approved the district’s application.

Most of the improvements involves replacing lighting with LED fixtures.

That was followed by the BISD board approving Buckner’s recommendation to pursue a design-build method of improvements.

Buckner says this involves having one company in charge…instead of having an architect, a general contractor, and subcontractors.

Buckner says BISD is getting a loan at a two percent interest rate that will be repaid in less than ten years through reduced energy costs.