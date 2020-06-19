Bryan Police Investigating Wednesday Armed Robbery And Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Bryan police are looking for two men accused of an armed robbery early Wednesday morning in the parking area of a west side apartment complex. The victim said one of the two black men struck him with a gun, resulting in minor injuries. The victim lost an undisclosed amount of money and personal information. The robbery was reported Wednesday around 5:30 a.m. at Oak Forest apartments on Westridge Court. Both men were described as being between the ages of 17 and 23. One was approximately five feet ten to six feet tall. The other man was between five feet and five feet five inches. Both of the suspects left in a light colored Toyota SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 979-209-5300 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

BPD officers are also investigating a Wednesday night report of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. What is known so far about what happened in the area of West 28th and Brazos, is that two men who know each other got into a physical altercation. Both accuse the other of starting it. Both received injuries. One man was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The other man sustained a broken nose.