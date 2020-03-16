Bryan Police Arrests For Robbery, Aggravated Assault, And Driving Without A License

An ex-boyfriend is accused of dragging his ex-girlfriend and taking her backpack outside a Bryan fast food restaurant. Bryan police responded last Wednesday night to the Subway on East 29th, where three witnesses reported seeing 20 year old Thomas Ray Jr. push his ex to the ground and dragged her in the parking lot. The victim told officers when Ray pulled on her backpack, she fell to her knees and he ran off with her backpack. According to the arrest report, Ray denied seeing or talking with the victim and knew nothing about the stolen backpack. The arrest report also noted the victim had a protection order against Ray, after he was arrested in Leon County twice last year on family violence charges. Ray, who was arrested on a robbery charge, remained jailed last Saturday in lieu of a $25,000 dollar bond.

Those attending a birthday party March 8th included ten Bryan police officers. Four officers provided medical aid on a man who was laying on the ground with a large open wound to his head. A witness said two other adult men ganged up on the victim, and the only thing that stopped the assault was someone firing a gun. That led to the arrests of 39 year old Edgar Romero and 27 year old Manuel Chavez Escobar of Bryan on charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and giving a false name. According to the arrest report, Escobar said he got involved only to make sure his uncle was OK. Romero said he was not involved. Both men are out of jail on bond.

A Bryan police officer stopping a car last Wednesday night because a headlight wasn’t working, led to the arrest of the driver and two passengers. The driver, 28 year old Kendra Dove of Bryan, was charged with driving with an invalid license with three prior convictions, resisting arrest, and attempting to remove an officer’s gun. Two passengers were arrested on warrants from prior charges. Dove is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $26,000 dollars.