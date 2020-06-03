Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter, News Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the college baseball tournament in Bryan, peaceful protests in the city, the death of George Floyd, the fight against coronavirus, College Station’s decision to pull funding from Experience Bryan/College Station, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Listen to “Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
