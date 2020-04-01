Bryan ISD School Board Delegates More Authority To The Superintendent

The Bryan school board, for the second time, has approved giving the superintendent emergency powers.

Click HERE to read and download the resolution approved during the April 1, 2020 Bryan ISD board meeting.

School board president Mark McCall says among other things, the superintendent can act on behalf of the board in dealing with vendors and state agencies and has more authority in human resources areas.

According to the resolution, the superintendent also has authority to change and/or add work and/or school days for the rest of the current school year, and can also enter contracts without soliciting bids when that would prevent or substantially impair essential school functions and activities.

Click below for comments from Mark McCall, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

