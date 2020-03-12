Bryan ISD Closes All Campuses Next Week

From Bryan ISD superintendent Christie Whitbeck:

Based on the continued spread of the COVID-19 or Coronavirus, all Bryan ISD campuses will be closed at least one week from March 16-20, 2020.

All school events will also be canceled during this time.

While there are currently no reported cases of the virus in the Brazos Valley, this proactive decision was made considering our connectedness with Texas A&M University and Blinn College who also have students returning from Spring Break.

A no-cost “grab and go lunch” will be available for all Bryan ISD students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 16-20 at Bryan High School, Long Intermediate, Rayburn Intermediate and Kemp-Carver Elementary School. Families may choose any of these four locations.

Please continue to keep general health precautions in mind, including washing your hands and precautions outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services: dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus.

We will continue to monitor the spread of the virus and will keep you updated when more information is available. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we make these decisions in the best interest of our students and staff.