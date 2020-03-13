 LISTEN LIVE 
Bryan Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker Visits About City Response To Coronavirus

Bryan Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker Visits About City Response To Coronavirus

Friday, March 13th, 2020

WTAW’s Bill Oliver visits with Bryan deputy city manager Hugh Walker about the city’s response to coronavirus.

Listen to “Bryan deputy city manager Hugh Walker talks about coronavirus” on Spreaker.

Posted by on Mar 13 2020.
