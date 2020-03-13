Bryan Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker Visits About City Response To Coronavirus

Bryan Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker Visits About City Response To CoronavirusFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter, News Friday, March 13th, 2020
WTAW’s Bill Oliver visits with Bryan deputy city manager Hugh Walker about the city’s response to coronavirus.
Listen to “Bryan deputy city manager Hugh Walker talks about coronavirus” on Spreaker.
