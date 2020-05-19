Bryan/College Station Little Leagues to Return in June

Texas Little League District 33 Administrator Damon Slaydon tells The Eagle that some of the district’s leagues plan on resuming play in mid-June.

The announcement was made in response to Governor Greg Abbott’s declaration on Monday that little leagues and youth sports were allowed to return on May 31st.

Slaydon says Bryan United, Bryan Harvey, Bryan National and College Station will participate in a roughly six week schedule, with practices starting on June 1st and games beginning on June 15th.

Madisonville Little League and Brazos County Softball, which also are part of District 33, have opted not to have a season.