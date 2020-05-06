Bryan City Council’s Frustrations Appointing New Members To The Downtown Bryan Association Board

The last time the Bryan city council met in person in council chambers, members struggled to select eight people out of ten nominees to serve on the board of the Downtown Bryan Association (DBA).

Mayor Andrew Nelson was among those stating there was no disagreement with the quality of the nominees.

But the mayor was frustrated with the state law requiring consideration of the candidates in public.

Buppy Simank was one of three councilmen who agreed with the mayor.

First, the council voted 4-2 to fill the eight positions as a group instead of one by one.

After 30 minutes, the council voted unanimously to name to the DBA board, two council members and six others with downtown interests.

And the mayor said he was going to talk with state officials, including the attorney general, to make future deliberations in private.

