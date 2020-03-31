Bryan City Council Approves A $500,000 Contribution To The United Way-Community Foundation Of The Brazos Valley Coronavirus Relief Fund

Private and corporate contributions to a coronavirus relief fund created about a week and a half ago has topped $300,000 dollars.

The Bryan city council during a special meeting Monday afternoon added $500,000 dollars.

Todd McDaniel of the city’s economic development office brought up 80 percent of the money will go towards small businesses.

The unanimous vote came after councilman Mike Southerland asked for a 50/50 split, and councilman Buppy Simank asked that non-profits received 30 percent. Southerland and Simank agreed with councilman Brent Hairston’s suggestion that non-profits directly approach the council for additional assistance.

The money, coming from the city’s general fund as an unbudgeted expense, is considered by staff to be an immediate and emergency relief in support tactic to provide financial relief and small business support.

Bryan small businesses with at least one employee are eligible to apply for a dollar for dollar matching grant of up to $15,000 dollars.

Grants will also go to non-profits serving residents who require food and assistance with rent, utilities, and medical care.

The city’s economic development agreement is with United Way of the Brazos Valley (UWBV), which administers the fund along with the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley.

UWBV board chairman Joe Hegwood, who is the city’s chief financial officer, says applications are accepted each Wednesday through Friday online at uwbv.org/covid19.

Click HERE to read and download staff information about the economic development agreement.

Click HERE to read and download the contract between the city of Bryan and United Way of the Brazos Valley.

Click HERE to make a donation and/or apply for funding through the United Way-Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley COVID-19 relief fund.

Information from the city of Bryan:

Small businesses and nonprofits in Bryan who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic have more options for assistance coming their way after the Bryan City Council approved a Chapter 380 Agreement with the United Way of the Brazos Valley on Monday, Mar. 30.

Through the agreement, the City of Bryan will provide matching grant payments to the United Way to be administered in conjunction with the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, a relief effort formed through a partnership between the United Way of the Brazos Valley and the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley. United Way of the Brazos Valley serves as the financial manager for the fund, but does not receive any administration fees.

The total agreement is for $500,000, with 80 percent of funds directed toward small businesses in the City of Bryan to assist in keeping their workers employed, and 20 percent of funds toward nonprofit organizations that provide food, rent, utility assistance and/or medical care to Bryan residents.

Businesses and nonprofits will be able to apply for the grants of up to $15,000 through the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund website, www.uwbv.org/covid19 .

Residents who wish to donate to the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund can text BVCOVID19 to 41444 or visit www.uwbv.org/covid19.