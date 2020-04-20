Brazos Valley Coronavirus Relief Fund UpdateFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter, News Monday, April 20th, 2020
United Way of the Brazos Valley president Alison Prince provides an update about the coronavirus relief fund that is administered by UWBV and the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley.
Click here for more information about the relief fund, including how to donate, is online at uwbv.org/covid19.
Listen to “Brazos Valley coronavirus relief fund update, April 20 2020” on Spreaker.
