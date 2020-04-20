 LISTEN LIVE 
Brazos Valley Coronavirus Relief Fund Update

Brazos Valley Coronavirus Relief Fund Update

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter, News Monday, April 20th, 2020

United Way of the Brazos Valley president Alison Prince provides an update about the coronavirus relief fund that is administered by UWBV and the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley.

Click here for more information about the relief fund, including how to donate, is online at uwbv.org/covid19.

Listen to “Brazos Valley coronavirus relief fund update, April 20 2020” on Spreaker.

Posted by on Apr 20 2020.
