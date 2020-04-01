Brazos County’s CEOC Requesting Donations Of Personal Protective Equipment

Brazos County’s CEOC Requesting Donations Of Personal Protective EquipmentFeatured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Wednesday, April 1st, 2020
The Brazos Community Emergency Operations Center (CEOC) is requesting donations of personal protective equipment (PPE).
The CEOC, composed of officials from Brazos County, the cities of Bryan and College Station, and Texas A&M, issued the following statement Wednesday afternoon:
As officials in the Brazos Valley continue to respond to COVID-19, it is clear that our medical personnel and first responders need access to more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). This is crucial to keep them safe, allowing them to continue serving the community.
People in this region are known for coming together to help in times of need. This is no different. If anyone has PPE they can donate, there is now a way to do so.
Items being accepted:
● Face Shields
● Nitrile Gloves; any size
● Exam Gloves; any size
● Impermeable Coverall without hood; any size
● Eye Goggles or equivalent
● Shoe Covers/booties (disposable); any size
● N95 Masks or equivalent
● Surgical/Isolation Gowns; any size
● Surgical Masks; Standard Procedure
● Hand sanitizer; pump
● Disinfecting wipes
At this time, we are only accepting manufactured items and are not able to accept handmade masks or other supplies.
Donations can be made to the following locations:
Deliveries of bulk items
Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
City of Bryan
1111 Waco Street
Bryan, Texas 77803
Warehouse telephone 979-209-5508
Delivery of small quantities
Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
BVCOG
3991 E. 29th Street
Bryan, TX 77802
979-595-2801, x2060
Jeremy Oliver, Homeland Security Planner
