Brazos County Commissioners Discuss Moving In Person Meetings Online

The Brazos County commission has been the last local governing body to continue meetings in person during coronavirus.

The April 7 gathering was the fourth consecutive meeting in commission chambers with chairs spread apart for social distancing.

Assistant county attorney Ed Bull discussed the option of future meetings being held by video conference.

That was followed by county judge Duane Peters and commissioners Nancy Berry and Irma Cauley teasing Sammy Catalena and Steve Aldrich, who were participating by telephone.

County meetings can be seen live on the Brazos County Facebook page. Archived videos are posted there and at the county’s You Tube channel.

Click below for comments from Ed Bull, Duane Peters, Nancy Berry, and Irma Cauley during the April 7 2020 Brazos County commissioners court meeting.

Listen to “Brazos County commissioners discuss going to all online meetings” on Spreaker.