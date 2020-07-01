Bombers Hit the Ground Running Against the Hairy Men

Bryan / College Station, TX (June 30, 2020) — The Brazos Valley Bombers started the 2020 season off on the right foot with a 9-4 win at home against the Round Rock Hairy Men. The Bombers are now 1-0 with 29 games remaining on their quest for their third straight TCL title. The players gave a half-full Travis Field a show to let the world know that baseball was back.

Round Rock took the lead early in the 1st inning, but Brazos Valley struck back in the 2nd to even the score. Bryce Miller struck out three batters and allowed one run through two innings before Zach Poe took over in the third. The Bombers got hot in the 4th for five runs and controlled the scoreboard from there. John Cheatwood took the mound in the top of the 5th, replacing Zach Poe. Cheatwood struck out three and allowed no runs through three innings to get credited with the win. He was named TCL-TV’s player of the game. The Bombers added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth to help secure the victory.

Henry Bird closed the game for the Bombers. He allowed two runs in the final two innings and struck out three, including two in the 9th to seal the victory for the Bombers.

Kelby Weyler and Caden Homiok led the way for the Bombers offensively. Weyler went 3-5 with two runs and an RBI. Homniok went 3-4 with a run and an RBI. The team combined for 12 hits and six walks.

The Bombers will play game two of the 2020 season at Travis Field against the Round Rock Hairy Men tomorrow night, July 1st, at 7:05 PM. Gates open at 6:00.

For tickets and information please call (979) 779-PLAY, or go to www.bvbombers.com. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow or like us on facebook.com/bvbombers, and follow us on Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: bvbombers.

Story courtesy of Brazos Valley Bombers