Arrest In Two Burleson County Convenience Store Burglaries

The Burleson County sheriff’s office announces an arrest in two convenience store burglaries along Highway 21 west of Caldwell before sunrise Tuesday morning.

As deputies were investigating the first break-in, at a store at 21 and FM 908, they learned of another burglary three miles away at the c-store at 21 and FM 60.

The same vehicle seen in video surveillance was found a short time later, what the driver was wearing also matched the video, and deputies saw merchandise in plain sight what was believed to be stolen items.

34 year old Jaquinton Whatley of Giddings was taken to the Burleson County jail on charges of stealing multiple tobacco products, an undisclosed amount of coin rolls, and an undetermined amount of cash.

According to the arrest report, a front window was shattered at the first store, and a side glass door was shattered at the second location.