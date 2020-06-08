Aggies Add Austin-Area Standout

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Soccer fortified its midfield with the addition of redshirt freshman Natalie Yoo, a former Austin-area prep star, head coach G Guerrieri announced Sunday.

“We are very happy to welcome Natalie into the Aggie Soccer family,” Guerrieri said. “She is a wonderful young woman who adds skill and creativity to our roster. Natalie is a winner. She is a hard-working and gifted player who can connect us and unlock our opponents’ organized defenses. We’re excited to see her in action.”

In her only season playing for Lake Travis High School, Yoo led the squad to a 23-5 campaign as a senior in 2018, as the Cavaliers reached the State Tournament for the first time in school history. She paced the squad with 58 points and 23 goals and finished second with 12 assists. She earned All-District 25-6A Second Team, Texas Academic All-State and District 25-6A All-Academic Team recognition for her efforts.

Yoo played for the Dallas Texans Developmental Academy Squad in 2017-18 under the tutelage of Coach Ben Williams, as the only Austin-area player to earn the call up.

A frequent team captain, Yoo spent most of her youth playing for the Austin Texans Soccer Club under the direction of Coach J.D. Cochran. In 2017, she led the team with 15 goals and 20 assists. During her career, she led the team to a CA Surf Cup runner-up finish, South Texas State Championship, Southern Regional Championships quarterfinals and Southern Regional National Premier League (NPL) title. She also played up with the Austin Texans 98 squad in 2017 for the NPL Finals in Indianapolis. She also spent time in the South Texas Olympic Development Program.

Yoo also shined off the field, earning Lake Travis Distinguished Honors, Top 15% Award and Cavs In Service Award during her prep career. She committed with Indiana University and enrolled for Fall 2019, but was not a member of the soccer team after the Hoosiers made a coaching change.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics