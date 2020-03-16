$856 Shoplifting Turns Into Enhanced Theft Charges Against Two Bryan Men

The day after the president and the governor issued disaster declarations, two Bryan men are arrested on charges of enhanced theft from a Saturday night shoplifting at the west Bryan Walmart.

A Bryan police officer watched 36 year old Brandon Carter and 17 year old Treyvone Mosley in the parking lot, pushing shopping carts overflowing with groceries.

A combined 238 items, valued at $856.38, did not include toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, bottled water, or alcoholic beverages.

The receipt that was part of the arrest report included 14 packages of meat…including five pot roasts, eight bags of chips and snack crackers, and six packages of donuts.

One of the men admitted to not paying for the groceries and they did it because they had families to feed.

Both men were in jail Sunday afternoon in lieu of $10,000 dollar bonds.