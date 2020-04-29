32 Independently Owned B/CS Restaurants Continue “Brazos Feed It Forward” Campaign

A fundraising effort from 32 B/CS restaurants that are independently owned is approaching $100,000 dollars.

Wade Beckman of the Brazos Feed It Forward (BFIF) campaign says 1,000 meals have been delivered.

Recipients include frontline restaurant employees, first responders, local hospitals, and local law enforcement agencies.

Another 3,500 meals are scheduled to be delivered in the next two weeks.

According to the BFIF website, financial donations are processed through the Bubba Moore Foundation, a long-standing nonprofit community partner, to ensure donor confidence with transparency and fiscal accountability. All donations are tax deductible.

