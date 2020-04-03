 LISTEN LIVE 
British Open could be postponed

Posted by Sports Friday, April 3rd, 2020

UNDATED (AP) – British Open organizers say postponement is an option for this year’s tournament at Royal St. George’s.

The 149th edition of the Open Championship is scheduled to take place July 16-19. The last time the Open wasn’t played was in 1945 because of World War II.

The R&A released a short statement in response to media speculation about the staging of the event. Chief executive Martin Slumbers says the “process is taking some time to resolve” because of a range of external factors.

