British Open could be postponed

British Open could be postponedSports Friday, April 3rd, 2020
UNDATED (AP) – British Open organizers say postponement is an option for this year’s tournament at Royal St. George’s.
The 149th edition of the Open Championship is scheduled to take place July 16-19. The last time the Open wasn’t played was in 1945 because of World War II.
The R&A released a short statement in response to media speculation about the staging of the event. Chief executive Martin Slumbers says the “process is taking some time to resolve” because of a range of external factors.
Posted by Zach Taylor on Apr 3 2020. Filed under Sports.