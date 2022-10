ARLINGTON, Texas – No Zeke? No problem for the Dallas Cowboys, as they rolled past the Chicago Bears Sunday, 49-29 at AT&T Stadium.

With running back Ezekiel Elliott sidelined with an injury, back-up Tony Pollard rumbled for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.

Dallas got it done on defense as well, with Micah Parsons collecting a 36-yard “scoop and score” to help put the game away in the third quarter.

With the win, the Cowboys improve to 6-2 on the year.