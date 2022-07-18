Young Advances to World Championships 400m Semifinal

Story by Tyler Pounds, Athletics Communications

EUGENE, Ore. – Texas A&M track & field All-American Charokee Young advanced to the World Athletics Championships women’s 400m semifinal at a qualifying time of 51.84, Sunday at Hayward Field.

Young, representing Jamaica, fell outside of the top three automatic qualifying spots in heat three at fourth. After six heats, the speedster advanced by time as the fourth fastest outside of the 18 automatic qualifiers. Young, who recently turned professional with Puma, is slated to run the semifinal on Wednesday at 8:45 pm CT.

Moitalel Mpoke, representing Kenya, failed to advance to the 400m hurdles final after placing sixth in heat two of the semifinal at 49.34.

The meet is streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Competition times and live results from each session are available on the event schedule. For more information on how to follow the meet can be found here.

Remaining World Athletics Championships Schedule

*All times listed are central*

Monday, July 18

7:05 pm – Men’s 200m (Heats) – Fred Kerley

Tuesday, July 19

7:15 pm – Women’s 400m Hurdles (Heats) – Shamier Little

7:40 pm – Women’s High Jump (Final) – Lamara Distin

7:05 pm – Men’s 200m (Semi-Final) – (Fred Kerley)

Wednesday, July 20

5:20 pm – Women’s Javelin (Qualification A) – Maggie Malone

7:20 pm – Men’s 800m (Heats) – Donavan Brazier, Brandon Miller

8:15 pm – Women’s 400m Hurdles (Semi-Final) – (Shamier Little)

8:45 pm – Women’s 400m (Semi-Final) – Charokee Young

Thursday, July 21

7:10 pm – Women’s 800m (Heats) – Athing Mu

8:20 pm – Men’s Triple Jump (Qualification) – Tahar Triki

9:00 pm – Men’s 800m (Semi-Final) – (Donavan Brazier, Brandon Miller)

9:50 pm – Men’s 200m (Final) – (Fred Kerley)

Friday, July 22

7:05 pm – Men’s Pole Vault (Qualification) – Jacob Wooten

8:05 pm – Men’s 4x100m (Heats) – Emmanuel Yeboah

8:20 pm – Women’s Javelin (Final) – (Maggie Malone)

8:35 pm – Women’s 800m (Semi-Finals) – (Athing Mu)

9:15 pm – Women’s 400m (Final) – (Charokee Young)

9:50 pm – Women’s 400m Hurdles (Final) – (Shamier Little)

Saturday, July 23

11:50 am – Men’s Decathlon (Day 1) – Lindon Victor

2:00 pm – Women’s Long Jump (Qualification) – Deborah Acquah

7:10 pm – Women’s 4x400m (Heats)

7:40 pm – Men’s 4x400m (Heats)

8:00 pm – Men’s Triple Jump (Final) – (Tahar Triki)

8:10 pm – Men’s 800m (Final) – (Donavan Brazier, Brandon Miller)

9:50 pm – Men’s 4x100m (Final) – (Emmanuel Yeboah)

Sunday, July 24

11:35 am – Men’s Decathlon (Day 2) – Lindon Victor

7:25 pm – Men’s Pole Vault (Final) – (Jacob Wooten)

7:50 pm – Women’s Long Jump (Final) – (Deborah Acquah)

8:35 pm – Women’s 800m (Final) – (Athing Mu)

9:35 pm – Men’s 4x400m (Final)

9:50 pm – Women’s 4x400m (Final)