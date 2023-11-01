York Named Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Semifinalist

Credit to Rachel Perreault | Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

PHILADELPHIA — Texas A&M’s Taurean York was named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Wednesday morning. The award is presented annually to the outstanding freshman player in college football.

York has made an immediate impact as a true freshman this season, quarterbacking the defense at mike linebacker. His 47 tackles on the season rank second on the team and are tied for sixth among all Power 5 freshmen. York’s 6.5 tackles for loss are good for 23rd in the SEC as he helps the Aggies lead the SEC and Power 5 with 75.0 TFLs and 33.0 sacks, while ranking seventh nationally in total defense (269.3 y/g). The Temple, Texas, native has made at least five tackles in every SEC game this season, tally 11 tackles and 2.5 TFLs in the SEC opener against Auburn. He currently sits in fifth in A&M’s freshman record book in tackles for loss and is seven tackles away from breaking into the top 15 in freshman season tackles.

Named after Shaun Alexander since 2018, this award recognizes the exceptional performance and impact made by these players on their respective teams throughout the season. The winning formula evaluates players based on talent, character, ambassador and legend. Finalists for the 6th annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award will be announced Nov. 29, 2023, and the winner of the award will be announced on December 27, 2023. The formal presentation of this award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards in March of 2024.