WWE Hall of Fame wrestler and Olympic weightlifter Mark Henry stopped by the WTAW studios Friday to promote ‘Unite to Fight’, a wrestling match benefiting the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

The event will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. at Edible Field in Bryan, and will feature Henry, along with stars from local Lions Pride Sports Professional Wrestling.

For tickets and information, go to uwbv.org

