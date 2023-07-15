WTAW Receives An Award From The Texas American Legion

The Texas American Legion recognizes WTAW for the second time as radio station of the year.

Quoting the plaque, the award is “presented in grateful recognition of your outstanding contribution to the public understanding of the goals and objectives of the programs and activities dedicated to God and country.”

The plaque also states “your dedication and contribution are gratefully acknowledged by the men and women of the American Legion The Department of Texas”.

The presentation included three state legion officials who are also members of Bryan American Legion Earl Graham post 159. Joining state commander Gerry Hince, vice-commander Tom Marty, and judge advocate J.D. Langley was post 159 commander Dale Hutchcraft.

Another B/CS media outlet, KBTX-TV, received the state legion’s award for television station of the year.