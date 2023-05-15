WTAW News Receives Radio Television Digital News Association Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has recognized WTAW News with regional Edward R. Murrow awards for newscast and overall excellence.

WTAW, representing small market stations in Texas and Oklahoma, will now be considered for national awards along with winners in 13 other regions.

RTDNA, which has presented Murrow awards since 1971 for outstanding achievements in electronic journalism, says “recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.”