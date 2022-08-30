WTAW News And Sports Intern Is One Of Two College Station ISD Students Earning UIL Journalism Awards

A WTAW news and sports intern is one of two College Station ISD (CSISD) students earning journalism awards from the University Interscholastic League (UIL).

Ian Curtis is a senior at Consolidated High School.

According to a CSISD statement Curtis and College Station High School senior Elisabeth Stewart were two of fewer than 100 students in all UIL classifications statewide to earn the journalism honor.

The all-state citation for Stewart was her third in as many years.

To qualify for the all-state staff, students must have earned 50 points by participating in UIL invitational contests, UIL district, regional and state contests, as well as Interscholastic League Press Conference (ILPC) and similar type journalism contests.

Curtis and Stewart easily topped the 50-point threshold with 79 and 93 points, respectively.