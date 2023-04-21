WTAW Listeners Report Thursday Night Rainfall

Thanks to WTAW listeners reporting Thursday night rainfall during The Infomaniacs on Friday morning:

north of Hearne 5.5 inches

two miles north-northwest of Easterwood Airport 3.9 inches

south Brazos County 3.25 inches

Frenstat community west of Lyons 3 inches

two reports from College Station’s Pebble Creek neighborhood 2.75 and 2.2 inches

Bryan’s Old Oaks neighborhood 2.7 inches

Smetana community 2.5 inches

three miles north of Anderson 2.3 inches

area of Highway 30 and Harvey Road 2.25 inches

College Station’s Castlegate community 2.2 inches

Bryan’s Memorial Forest neighborhood 2.1 inches

Benchley community 2.07 inches

Snook area off FM 2039 2 inches

between Wellborn and Millican 2 inches

TEEX construction site next to Easterwood Airport 2 inches

near Kurten off Forsthoff Road 1.8 inches

Weather Service at Easterwood Airport 1.73 inches

north Bryan off Rabbit Lane 1.6 inches

Bryan’s Miramont/Copperfield neighborhood 1.6 inches

east Bryan Steep Hollow area 1.45 inches

east Bryan near Riverstone and FM 1179 1.5 inches

Bryan’s Wheeler Ridge neighborhood 1.33 inches