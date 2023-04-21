WTAW Listeners Report Thursday Night Rainfall

Thanks to WTAW listeners reporting Thursday night rainfall during The Infomaniacs on Friday morning:
north of Hearne 5.5 inches
two miles north-northwest of Easterwood Airport 3.9 inches
south Brazos County 3.25 inches
Frenstat community west of Lyons 3 inches
two reports from College Station’s Pebble Creek neighborhood 2.75 and 2.2 inches
Bryan’s Old Oaks neighborhood 2.7 inches
Smetana community 2.5 inches
three miles north of Anderson 2.3 inches
area of Highway 30 and Harvey Road 2.25 inches
College Station’s Castlegate community 2.2 inches
Bryan’s Memorial Forest neighborhood 2.1 inches
Benchley community 2.07 inches
Snook area off FM 2039 2 inches
between Wellborn and Millican 2 inches
TEEX construction site next to Easterwood Airport 2 inches
near Kurten off Forsthoff Road 1.8 inches
Weather Service at Easterwood Airport 1.73 inches
north Bryan off Rabbit Lane 1.6 inches
Bryan’s Miramont/Copperfield neighborhood 1.6 inches
east Bryan Steep Hollow area 1.45 inches
east Bryan near Riverstone and FM 1179 1.5 inches
Bryan’s Wheeler Ridge neighborhood 1.33 inches