Wright Named to The Wuerffel Trophy Preseason Watch List

Credit to Rachel Perreault | Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

ATLANTA — Texas A&M football’s Max Wright was named to The Wuerffel Trophy Preseason Watch List, announced by the Wuerffel Foundation Thursday morning. The Wuerffel Trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their impact and inspire greater service across the nation.

Wright has embraced the Bryan-College Station community and beyond with his dedication to selfless-service throughout his time in Aggieland. He has consistently volunteered his time at The Big Event, the largest one-day, student-run service project in the nation that takes place every spring as an opportunity for A&M students to come together and show appreciation for the community that supports them. He has also spent time with the younger members of the community, participating in A&M Athletics’ Day at the Museum and read to the students at Dulles Middle School. One of the largest donations of his time, Wright joined fellow student-athletes and A&M staff on a mission trip to Haiti in 2019 through Mission of Hope, partnering with local churches, people, schools and communities to help with construction projects, medical assistance and other group events while embedding themselves in the community.

On the field, the Katy, Texas, native has played in 40 games throughout his career after originally coming to Aggieland as a defensive lineman but eventually transitioned to tight end ahead of his sophomore season. He has tallied 13 receptions for 194 yards and caught a pair of touchdown passes during the last three seasons on offense, while also serving as a consistent contributor on special teams. At the conclusion of the 2022 football season, Wright was the recipient of the Aggie Heart Award, which is presented to a senior who displays the intangibles such as effort, desire, determination, competitiveness, accountability, leadership and courage. The Aggie Heart Award winner is the player who extends himself to the fullest every time he dons his football gear, regardless of the situation, be it in practice or a game. He also earned the Offensive Leadership Award and the Senior Academic Award at the annual team banquet.

College Football’s premier award for community service, and one of the most meaningful awards in collegiate sports, The Wuerffel Trophy is named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida who parlayed his success on the football field into a lifetime of service. The Wuerffel Trophy embodies Danny’s commitment to being a humanitarian, while honoring student-athletes who are inspired to serve others and make positive impacts on society. Semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 2nd, and finalists will be announced on Nov. 28th. The formal announcement of the 2023 recipient is scheduled to be made on Dec. 7th or 8th during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN, and the presentation of the 2023 Wuerffel Trophy will take place on February 17, 2024, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Texas A&M will begin the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Kyle Field against New Mexico with kickoff set for 6 p.m. Visit 12thman.com/footballtickets to purchase 2023 season tickets now or contact the 12th Man Foundation at 888-99-AGGIE to explore all ticketing options. Additionally, fans can request a 12th Man Foundation representative to contact them about tickets by visiting 12th.info/ticketinfo and filling out the form.