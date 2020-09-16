World Series to take place in Texas; bubble plans announced

UNDATED (AP) _ Major League Baseball has announced the ballparks that will serve as neutral sites for the upcoming division series, league championship series and World Series.

Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, will host the World Series as part of a bubble agreement between MLB and the union. The bubble is designed to minimize exposure to the coronavirus.

The AL Championship Series will be at San Diego’s Petco Park and the NL at Globe Life, a retractable roof stadium with artificial turf that opened this year. The ALDS will be at Petco Park and Dodger Stadium, while the NLDS will play out in Arlington and Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

The wild-card round will be held in the stadium of the top-seeded teams. The playoffs were expanded from 10 to 16 teams due to the shortened regular-season.