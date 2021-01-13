Women’s Tennis Claims One Singles and One Doubles Championship at TCU Winter Invitational

FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas A&M’s Tatiana Makarova claimed a singles title while the doubles lineup of Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith earned a doubles championship at the TCU Winter Invitational. The women’s tennis team recorded two singles wins and one in doubles on Tuesday to finish with 28 victories overall at the event.

After recording a trio of singles victories at the tournament, Makarova was named a singles champion alongside Marie Norris and Addy Guevara of TCU. Makarova and Goldsmith finished the event with an unblemished 3-0 record as a doubles duo, warranting a share of the doubles title alongside Stevie Kennedy and Tate Schroeder of TCU, with Rice’s Diae El Jardi and Maria Budin also receiving the honor.

The final day of tournament competition saw the Aggies record two wins in the singles event, as Katya Townsend defeated Michaela Haet of Rice, 6-2, 6-3. The junior brings a 7-3 overall singles record into the 2021 dual match season. Renee McBryde finished the tournament with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Rice’s El Jardi, bringing her overall singles record to 3-1 at the TCU Winter Invitational.

In doubles, the Aggies made minor alterations to the lineup and saw success, with the duo of Makarova and Jessica Anzo grabbing a 6-3 win over Rice’s duo of Budin and El Jardi. Makarova has yet to lose a doubles match in the 2020-21 season, boasting an 11-0 overall record. In their fifth match together this season, the Makarova-Anzo pairing improves to 5-0.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M women’s tennis turns its attention to the 2021 dual match season, with the Aggies slated to take the court for the first time on Monday, January 18. A&M is scheduled to host a double header at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, welcoming Houston at noon followed by a 4 p.m. matchup with Prairie View A&M.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics