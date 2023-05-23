Women’s Golf Advances to Match Play for Second-Straight Year; Set to Play Texas in Quarterfinals

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Texas A&M women’s golf team advanced to the match-play portion of the NCAA Championships for the second-straight year on Monday at the Grayhawk Golf Club.
Texas A&M shot 1-under 287 in the fourth round to secure the seven seed in match play. The Aggies will take on No. 2-seed Texas at 8:20 a.m. CT on Tuesday in the quarterfinals. Coverage for the quarterfinal match will go from 11-1:30 p.m. on the Golf Channel. If the Maroon & White win, they will play either Wake Forest or Florida State immediately after the conclusion of their match.
Cernousek (69-68-76-72—285) led A&M at 3-under 285 for the tournament and tied for 14th. The sophomore was 3-over heading into the final four holes of the round but strung together three-straight birdies to catapult her into the top 15. Her final birdie was on the par-3 No. 8 when her tee shot landed five feet above the hole for a clutch birdie opportunity.
Jennie Park (74-74-74-71—293) logged her first round under par of the week on Monday, going 1-under 71. Park shifted the tide of the day for the Aggies as she was making the turn on No. 18. A&M was in 11th place and outside of the cut by two strokes, but Park nailed a 60-foot approach shot on 18 for eagle that gave all the momentum to the Maroon & White. Park finished stroke play tied for 48th.
Zoe Slaughter (75-71-75-72—293) shot even par in the round and tied for 48th. Slaughter’s round was highlighted by an 18-foot birdie putt on No. 1, statistically the most difficult hole on the course. Golfers were shooting over half a stroke over par on No. 1.
Hailee Cooper (78-71-73-72—294) also shot an even-par round and posted four birdies, including back-to-back birdies on Nos. 3 and 4. Cooper tied for 52nd. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (69-74-81-80—304) rounded out the lineup in 72nd.
Quarterfinals Pairings (Tee Time CT)
Zoe Slaughter vs. Cindy Hsu (8:20 a.m.)
Jennie Park vs. Sophie Guo (8:30 a.m.)
Blanca Fernández García-Poggio vs. Angela Heo (8:40 a.m.)
Adela Cernousek vs. Bohyun Park (8:50 a.m.)
Hailee Cooper vs. Bentley Cotton (9:00 a.m.)
Top-8 Team Stroke Play Standings
1 – Stanford (-19)
2 – Texas (-14)
3 – Wake Forest (-13)
4 – South Carolina (+1)
5 – USC (+2)
6 – Florida State (+3)
7 – Texas A&M (+4)
8 – Pepperdine (+8)
|
Place
|
Team/Player
|
Round 1
|
Round 2
|
Round 3
|
Round 4
|
Overall
|
7
|
Texas A&M
|
287 (-1)
|
284 (-4)
|
298 (+10)
|
287 (-1)
|
1156 (+4)
|
T14
|
Adela Cernousek
|
69 (-3)
|
68 (-4)
|
76 (+4)
|
72 (E)
|
285 (-3)
|
T48
|
Zoe Slaughter
|
75 (+3)
|
71 (-1)
|
75 (+3)
|
72 (E)
|
293 (+5)
|
T48
|
Jennie Park
|
74 (+2)
|
74 (+2)
|
74 (+2)
|
71 (-1)
|
293 (+5)
|
T52
|
Hailee Cooper
|
78 (+6)
|
71 (-1)
|
73 (+1)
|
72 (E)
|
294 (+6)
|
72
|
Blanca Fernández García-Poggio
|
69 (-3)
|
74 (+2)
|
81 (+9)
|
80 (+8)
|
304 (+16)
