Women’s Basketball Slated for 12 National TV Games

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will be featured on 12 national television broadcasts in 2023-24, the SEC announced Wednesday.

Second-year head coach Joni Taylor’s Aggies national TV schedule will begin on the ACC Network Nov. 30 at Wake Forest in the newly formed ACC/SEC Challenge, which replaces the Big 12/SEC Challenge after 10 years.

The Maroon & White’s first matchup on the SEC Network of the 2023-24 campaign will take place on Dec. 3 against the 2022-23 WNIT Champion Kansas Jayhawks.

Texas A&M will have 10 SEC contests televised on either SEC Network or ESPN2, starting on Jan. 7 versus Auburn on the SEC Network. Additionally, the matchups versus South Carolina (Jan. 21), Missouri (Jan. 25), Florida (Jan. 28), Mississippi State (Feb. 4), Vanderbilt (Feb. 15), LSU (Feb. 19) and Tennessee (Feb. 29) are slated to be broadcast on SEC Network.

The first Tennessee (Jan. 14) matchup and contest versus Kentucky (Feb. 11) will be televised on either ESPN2 or SEC Network and will be decided 7-10 days prior to gameday.

All other home games not on national TV will be streamed on SECN+ which is available through the ESPN App. For full schedule and tip times, please visit 12thman.com.

Women’s Basketball TV Schedule