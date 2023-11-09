Women’s Basketball Signs Four-Star Prospect Taliyah Parker

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Head Coach Joni Taylor and the Texas A&M women’s basketball team announced the signing of the No. 61 recruit in the country Taliyah Parker on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled that Taliyah chose to be a part of our Aggie Family,” Taylor said. “Taliyah is one of the most versatile two-way guards in the ‘24 class. She plays with a competitive edge and tenacity that innately fuels her to play the way we want to play on both ends of the floor. Off the floor, Taliyah has such an endearing personality and a heart for others. Her spirit undoubtedly reflects the spirit that permeates this campus. I am excited for her to join the Aggie family and I am certain she’s going to fit right in.”

Parker is a 6-1 guard out of South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas. The four-star signee was tabbed as the No. 61 recruit in the nation on the 2024 HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings. Parker also has experience with USA Basketball, having participated in the 2021 USA Basketball Women’s U16 Team Trials.

The No. 6 player in Texas earned 2022-23 6A All-Region honors despite missing a majority of the season due to injury. Parker returned to the court late in her junior season and helped lead her team to a regional quarterfinal appearance after pouring in 15 points versus Braswell in the second round.

The Aggies open the season on Thursday against A&M-Corpus Christi at 6 p.m. inside of Reed Arena. New season ticket purchases for the 2023-24 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation.