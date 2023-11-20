Women’s Basketball Returns Home to Host HCU on Monday Night

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team returns to home to take on HCU on Monday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. inside of Reed Arena.

Second-year head coach Joni Taylor and the Aggies (2-1) look to maintain their perfect home record of 2-0 this season versus HCU (1-3) Monday night. Lauren Ware has dominated on defense early in the season, ranking third in the nation in blocks per game (4.0). Ware is also averaging a double-double with 11.7 points and 12.3 rebounds per contest. Endiya Rogers has been in charge of orchestrating the Maroon & White offense as she ranks 10th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (7.5). Janiah Barker, who recorded her first double-double of the season at Purdue with 19 points and 11 rebounds, leads the Aggies in scoring at 13.0 points per game.

How to Keep up

The game will be streamed on SECN+ with Will Johnson and Tap Bentz on the call. The radio call will be broadcast on 1150 AM/93.7 FM locally and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App. Live stats can also be followed by clicking here.

