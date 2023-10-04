Women’s Basketball Offers First Look at Team at Inaugural Biscuits and Basketball Event

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas –The Texas A&M women’s basketball team and head coach Joni Taylor announced the first Biscuits and Basketball event to take place on Oct. 14 inside Reed Arena where the public can get their first look at the 2023-24 squad at an open practice.

Doors will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and is free to the public. Attendees can enter through the Reed Arena main entrance facing Olsen Boulevard and go up to the third-floor ballroom. Whataburger will be providing breakfast biscuits and the team will be available for autographs at 9:30 a.m. with practice beginning at 11 a.m. in the women’s basketball practice gym.

Additionally at Biscuits and Basketball, the 12th Man will have the opportunity to sign up in person for 2023-24 season tickets, Beyond Basketball memberships and will have the chance to join the Fast Break Club in support of the program. New season ticket purchases for the upcoming season can also be purchased online with the 12th Man Foundation.

The Aggies return over 70% of the offensive production from last season, including 2023 All-SEC Freshman Team selections Janiah Barker and Sydney Bowles. Additionally, Taylor added four elite transfers during the offseason, highlighted by Aicha Coulibaly and Endyia Rogers who have multiple all-conference selections from the SEC and PAC-12, respectively.

Taylor also signed the No. 20 recruiting class in the country with the No. 35 recruit in the country, Kylie Marshall, headlining the class. Marshall was the highest rated recruit in the state of Texas and became the first top Lone Star signee to commit to the Aggies in program history. A&M also signed Solè Williams (No. 51), Erica Moon (No. 76) and Vanessa Saidu.