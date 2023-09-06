Women’s Basketball Learns Conference Dates for 2024 SEC Campaign

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –The Texas A&M women’s basketball team learned the conference schedule dates from the league office on Wednesday.

The 2024 SEC slate begins on the road against Georgia on Jan. 4. This marks the first time that the conference schedule has begun after the turn of the new year since the 2019-20 campaign. The first home-league matchup will take place on Jan. 7 versus Auburn inside Reed Arena.

The Aggies are set to host the last two national champions with South Carolina (Jan. 21) and LSU (Feb. 19) coming to Aggieland. The SEC sent seven teams to last year’s NCAA tournament and four squads to the WNIT.

The Maroon & White ended last year by becoming the first No. 13 seed to advance to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament ever. They defeated Vanderbilt and Mississippi State en route to the quarters.

New season ticket purchases for the 2022-23 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation.

TV designations and game times will be announced on a later date.

The Aggies return over 70% of the offensive production from last season, including 2023 All-SEC Freshman Team selections Janiah Barker and Sydney Bowles. Additionally, Taylor added four elite transfers during the offseason, highlighted by Aicha Coulibaly and Endyia Rogers who have multiple all-conference selections from the SEC and PAC-12, respectively.

Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Date Opponent Location (Arena) All-Time Series Record Jan. 4 Georgia Athens, Georgia (Stegeman Coliseum) 10-5 Jan. 7 Auburn Bryan-College Station, Texas (Reed Arena) 16-1 Jan. 11 LSU Baton Rouge, Louisiana (Pete Maravich Assembly Center) 16-20 Jan. 14 Tennessee Bryan-College Station, Texas (Reed Arena) 7-10 Jan. 21 South Carolina Bryan-College Station, Texas (Reed Arena) 4-10 Jan. 25 Missouri Columbia, Missouri (Mizzou Arena) 20-12 Jan. 28 Florida Gainesville, Florida (Exactech Arena) 11-4 Feb. 4 Mississippi State Bryan-College Station, Texas (Reed Arena) 6-11 Feb. 8 Ole Miss Oxford, Mississippi (The Pavilion at Ole Miss) 10-6 Feb. 11 Kentucky Lexington, Kentucky (Memorial Coliseum) 9-5 Feb. 15 Vanderbilt Bryan-College Station, Texas (Reed Arena) 10-6 Feb. 19 LSU Bryan-College Station, Texas (Reed Arena) 16-20 Feb. 22 Arkansas Bryan-College Station, Texas (Reed Arena) 15-24 Feb. 25 Auburn Auburn, Alabama (Auburn Arena) 16-1 Feb. 29 Tennessee Knoxville, Tennessee (Thompson-Boling Arena) 7-10 March 3 Alabama Bryan-College Station, Texas (Reed Arena) 10-3 March 6-10 SEC Tournament Greenville, South Carolina (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) 13-10

