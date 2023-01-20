Women’s Basketball Drops Road Game at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball was unable to overcome an early deficit in Thursday’s 61-46 loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide inside Coleman Coliseum.

Kay Kay Green led the Aggies (5-12, 0-7 SEC) in scoring for the second-consecutive game with 11 points. Aaliyah Patty had a team-high 10 rebounds to go with eight points, two blocks and two steals. Sydney Bowles added nine points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Playing with just seven players available for the seventh time this season, the Aggies held Alabama (15-4, 4-2 SEC) 12.5 points below its season scoring average. For the 2022-23 campaign, Texas A&M has held every opponent under its average scoring output.

Alabama used a 15-4 run midway through the first quarter to take early control of the contest. The Crimson Tide led 21-10 at the first break.

After Alabama opened a 28-15 advantage at the 5:57 mark of the second quarter, Patty keyed a 7-0 Aggie surge with two points from the charity stripe and a layup to cut the deficit to six points. The Crimson Tide’s Hannah Barber scored seven of the last nine points of the quarter as Alabama led 35-24 at the halftime intermission.

The teams played on an even keel during the third quarter, 10-10, with A&M’s Kay Kay Green hitting an 18-foot jumper at the buzzer to cut deficit to 45-34 heading into the final break.

The Aggies were unable to trim the lead to single digits in the fourth quarter after Alabama started the period on a 6-0 run.

Texas A&M returns to Reed Arena for Sunday’s 2 p.m. contest against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs.

Texas A&M moves to 5-12 in the 2022-23 regular season, including 0-7 in the SEC.

The Aggies’ overall record against Alabama moves to 10-3 and the Maroon & White suffered their first blemish in Tuscaloosa (5-1).

Joni Taylor’s career record moves to 145-87 all-time and to 5-12 in her first season with the Aggies.

The Fightin’ Texas Aggies held Alabama 12.5 points below its season scoring average, continuing the streak of holding each of the Aggies’ opponents this season below their yearly scoring output.

Texas A&M limited Alabama to their fifth lowest-scoring game this season, allowing them to only put up 61 points. It was the Crimson Tide’s second-lowed scoring output in an SEC game.

The Aggies held Alabama to 10 points, just the seventh quarter the Crimson Tide have scored 10-or-less.

Texas A&M utilized a starting lineup of Sydney Bowles, Kay Kay Green, Eriny Kindred, Jada Malone and Aaliyah Patty for the fifth time this season (0-5).

Kay Kay Green

Registered 11 points to lead the team in scoring for the second-consecutive game and the third time in 2022-23.

Logged double-digit points for the fourth time in her career.

Averaging 14.5 points per game over the last two contests.

Led team in assists for the ninth time in 2022-23 and her career with two.

Put up a career-high 18 points to lead the Aggies in scoring for the second time this season, marking the third time she has scored in double digits in her career. Her previous high was 14 against Purdue on Dec. 21, 2022.

Aaliyah Patty

Grabbed 10 boards to lead the Aggies in rebounds for the 10th time this season and 38th time in her career.

Registered her sixth double-digit rebounding game of the season and the 19th of her career.

Two steals equaled a season high.

Logged multiple blocked shots for the eighth time in 2022-23.

Eriny Kindred

Grabbed five rebounds in the game and is averaging 4.9 over the last seven contests after averaging just 1.2 over her first nine games.

Equaled a career-high with two assists to lead the squad for the first time in her career.

Jada Malone

Matched a career-high with two blocked shots.

Equaled a career-high with two assists to lead the squad for the first time in her career.

Sydney Bowles

Matched a career-high with two steals.

Sank two 3-point field goals, marking her 14th game with at least one trifecta and her 10th game with multiple 3s.

Mya Petticord

Scored seven points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field.

