Woman Who Lived In Bryan Arrested On Multiple Charges Of Sexual Abuse Of Children

A south Texas woman who used to live in Bryan is accused of sexually abusing two girls under the age of ten.

Bryan police began their investigation more than two years ago after being notified by the Texas department of family and protective services.

According to BPD arrest reports, the girls were also abused in Lubbock and the Mexican border city of Pharr.

The woman who was arrested, who is not related to the victims, denied the contact and accused the victims mother of being a liar.

53 year old Melissa Rios of Alice was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child involving sexual contact.

Rios was released from the Brazos County jail after posting bonds totaling $100,000 dollars.