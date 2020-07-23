Woman Run Over In West Bryan Results In Intoxication Assault Arrest

A Madisonville man is arrested by Bryan police on a charge of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury.

Three officers responded along with firefighter EMT’s just before 3:30 Wednesday morning to a westside neighborhood behind Jane Long intermediate school.

They found a 25 year old woman laying on Marquis Drive with injuries that according to the arrest report appeared to have been caused by the rear wheels of a dually pickup running over her legs and lower back.

BPD reported Wednesday afternoon that the victim was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

One of the officers also reported the driver had bite marks on his arm and scratches over his left eye and on his chest. The driver told officers the woman bit and assaulted him before he left her home and got in his truck.

34 year old Garrett Parker is out of jail after posting a $25,000 dollar bond.