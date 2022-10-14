Woman Jumps From The Top Of The Downtown Bryan Parking Garage

Bryan police attempted to prevent a woman from jumping off the top of the downtown Bryan parking garage Friday afternoon.

A WTAW listener watched two female officers visit with the woman for more than 30 minutes from the south side of the garage, which faces the Brazos County administration building.

The witness says before the woman fell three and a half stories, she tried to catch herself.

The witness also said an ambulance drove away with the woman within three minutes after the fall.

A Bryan police spokesman tells WTAW News that they responded to a welfare concern. Multiple officers and BCSO deputies attempted to talk the individual down they ultimately jumped.

The person was transported to the hospital, and as of Friday at 5:40 p.m. was listed in stable condition.