Wisconsin Man Accused Of Causing A Crash In College Station Then Stealing A Good Samaritan’s Pickup

A Good Samaritan who had stopped to offer assistance at the scene of a three vehicle crash in College Station Friday morning had his pickup stolen at gunpoint.

According to a College Station police news release, the man who took the truck from Fitch and the southbound freeway frontage road was found on the freeway near Harvey Road and arrested.

A Wisconsin man, 32 year old Daniel Tyler Good, is also accused of causing the crash by running a red light.

Good’s car hit one SUV, which struck and rolled a second SUV.

CSPD reports no one was seriously injured.

Good was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries from the crash before he was taken to the Brazos County jail.

As of Friday afternoon, online jail records had no bond set following Good’s arrest for robbery, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, and a warrant from Williamson County accusing him of criminal mischief.