Winter Weather Closures And Delays

From Bryan ISD:

On Monday, February 15, 2021, Bryan ISD will be closed. This includes the cancellation of both on-campus and at-home instruction, and all extracurricular activities.

On Tuesday, February 16, Bryan ISD will have at-home, asynchronous instruction only. Here is what this means: Students stay at home and do not come to the school building. All students grades 5-12 should log into their Schoology account from home, and complete assignments. Students PK-4 should complete assignments in their workbooks, or on Schoology, as directed by their teacher.

From Sam Houston State University:

All Sam Houston State University campuses will be closed on Monday, February 15 due to forecasted inclement weather. In-person and online classes are canceled. The university will reopen Tuesday, February 16 pending weather conditions.

Business announcements:

On Monday February 15, all HealthPoint Clinics will be closed due to weather. On Tuesday February 16, all HealthPoint Clinics will open at 10 am.