Winter Storm Warnings Are Issued For The Brazos Valley

Winter storm warnings have been issued for the Brazos Valley.

The National Weather Service office in Houston issued a winter storm warning from Thursday at 6 a.m. until Friday at 9 a.m. for Brazos, Burleson, Madison, and Houston counties. According to this warning, “Freezing rain and sleet expected. Ice accumulations over an eighth of an inch will be possible. Icy conditions may develop especially on elevated roadways, bridges and overpasses.”

The National Weather Service office in Ft. Worth issued a winter storm warning from Wednesday at midnight until Thursday at 6 p.m. In the Brazos Valley, this warning includes Robertson, Leon, Milam, and Falls counties. This warning involves “A transition from rain to freezing rain and sleet. Total ice accumulations between a tenth of an inch and a quarter inch. Total sleet accumulation up to half an inch.