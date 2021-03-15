Winter Storm Revealed Insurance Exposure Around the State

Last month’s winter storm revealed some Texas homeowners do not have homeowner’s insurance and could be footing the bill for property damage.

Dr. Luis Torres, data analyst at the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, said most of those Texans live either in the Rio Grande Valley or along the coast.

“Higher incomes played a roll. The higher the income you have, the higher percentage that you were insured versus uninsured,” said Dr. Torres.

Another factor was the age of the home, with older homes more likely to be uninsured.

“Maybe you feel that it’s not worth it, given your income, to be insured, but maybe it is if you live in an older home,” said Dr. Torres.

The College Station-Bryan metropolitan statistical area (MSA) ranked third in the study for MSA’s with the highest percentage of homeowners with property insurance.

