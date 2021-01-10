Winter storm delays and cancellations includes:

Texas A&M announces a 10 a.m. start for non essential employees on College Station and Bryan campuses on Monday, January 11.

All Blinn College campuses will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 11. Details at blinn.edu.

Bryan ISD is not holding classes or extracurricular activities on Monday, January 11.

College Station ISD is not holding classes on Monday, January 11.

Franklin ISD is not holding classes Monday, January 11.

Navasota ISD is not holding classes Monday, January 11.

Allen Academy will open at 10 a.m. Monday, January 11.

City of College Station offices and facilities will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 11. Solid waste and recycling collections may also be delayed until later in the day. A call will be made Monday morning.