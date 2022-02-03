Winter Storm Closures, Delays, & Other Schedule Changes

The city of Bryan’s Feb. 3, 2022 Planning & Zoning Commission meeting has been canceled. Public hearings that were originally scheduled for this meeting will be held at the meeting on Feb. 17, 2022 beginning at 6 p.m.

Robertson County offices are closing Thursday, February 3, at noon and will reopen Friday, February 4, at 10 a.m.

All Sam Houston State University locations will close Thursday, February 3 at noon and all classes are canceled. Residence halls, Old Main & General’s Market will remain open. We’re monitoring weather conditions and will provide updates this afternoon regarding operating status for Friday, Feb. 4.

Residents who have business with the Bryan Municipal Court on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 have options on how to do so. The Court will be open for normal business hours both days. Residents who have documents or payments with a due date of Feb. 3 or Feb. 4, 2022 have until close of business on Monday. Feb. 7. Dockets scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4 will be held as scheduled, Those unable to appear will be automatically rescheduled without penalty.

Brazos Transit District service on Thursday, February 3, in Brazos County and the rest of the Brazos Valley ended at 11 a.m.

Original story:

Texas A&M is canceling classes Thursday, February 3, 2022. Employees are to work remotely. A decision about Friday’s classes will be made by 3 p.m. Thursday. Follow A&M’s website and social media for updates.

Bryan ISD will be closed on Thursday, February 3, 2022, and all extracurricular activities are postponed. Bryan ISD has enough instructional minutes that we will not need to make up this day.

College Station ISD schools will be closed Thursday, February 3.

Navasota ISD has decided to cancel school for Thursday, February 3. All extracurricular activities will also be canceled for Thursday.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley Bryan and Caldwell locations will be closed Thursday, February 3.

Blinn College will be closed and all classes and activities scheduled for Thursday, February 3rd, are canceled. For more info, visit http://blinn.edu.

Texas A&M transportation services announces there will be no transit service Thursday, February 3rd.

The Brazos County health district will be closed Thursday, February 3rd. All Curative COVID testing sites will also be closed until further notice.

College Station city offices are closed Thursday, February 3. Trash pickup and recycling in College Station will collect on the usual schedule, but that could change if conditions deteriorate. If you experience an electric, water, or wastewater outage, call College Station Utilities at 855-528-4CSU (4278). Please have your account number ready. Payments to the Municipal Court must be paid by the end of the next business day.

Brazos County offices are closed on Thursday, February 3, 2022 for non-essential personnel. We will monitor weather conditions Thursday and will make a determination regarding Friday at a later time.

The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum will be closed on Thursday, February 3. We will be issuing refunds to guests who have purchased tickets. For more information, please visit Bush41.org

All HealthPoint clinics will be closed Thursday, February 3, 2022.

As for winter storm warnings that have been issued for the Brazos Valley:

The National Weather Service office in Houston issued a winter storm warning from Thursday at 6 a.m. until Friday at 9 a.m. for Brazos, Burleson, Madison, and Houston counties. According to this warning, “Freezing rain and sleet expected. Ice accumulations over an eighth of an inch will be possible. Icy conditions may develop especially on elevated roadways, bridges and overpasses.”

The National Weather Service office in Ft. Worth issued a winter storm warning from Wednesday at midnight until Thursday at 6 p.m. In the Brazos Valley, this warning includes Robertson, Leon, Milam, and Falls counties. This warning involves “A transition from rain to freezing rain and sleet. Total ice accumulations between a tenth of an inch and a quarter inch. Total sleet accumulation up to half an inch.