Cancellation announcements for Tuesday, January 16:

From Texas A&M’s social media: Classes are canceled Jan. 16 due to the anticipated risk of inclement weather. Employees who perform essential duties should confirm reporting protocol with supervisors. All other employees are authorized to work remotely on Tuesday.

From Blinn College social media: Blinn is closed and classes/activities are canceled for Tuesday, Jan. 16

Out of an abundance of caution, and in light of the extreme weather, and road conditions, all Bryan ISD schools and facilities are closed on Tuesday, January 16. We will continue to monitor the conditions regarding decisions for school on Wednesday, January 17.

From College Station ISD’s social media: Due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions, all CSISD schools and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Allen Academy will be closed tomorrow, January 16, 2024, due to winter weather and bitter cold. No after school activities will take place.

Due to icy road conditions in and around Navasota ISD, school will be closed on Tuesday, January 16th, 2024. Classes are expected to resume on Wednesday.

Due to inclement weather, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters has authorized the closure of county offices on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 for non-essential personnel. Commissioners Court has been cancelled for this week. All posted agenda items will be carried over to next Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

The Brazos County Senior Citizens Association will be closed Tuesday, January 16 due to weather conditions. The 11 AM entertainment and noon birthday luncheon will take place next Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Other winter storm announcements:

A coalition of community based non profits and other organizations has announced there will be a warming center for those who need a place to stay during the upcoming cold snap. The Bryan VFW post on Harvey Mitchell Parkway will be open from Sunday (January 14) at 8 p.m. until Wednesday (January 17) at noon. The Community Action Coalition of Brazos County (CACBC) will be operating the warming center. One of the flyers being distributed by the CACBC also asks for volunteers and donations. More information about volunteering or making a donation is available by calling the VFW at 979-823-0550.

From ERCOT: With the winter storm encompassing the entire state and temperatures forecasted to be colder this evening and into tomorrow morning (January 16), ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity use, if safe to do so, Tuesday, January 16, from 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. CT. ERCOT is forecasting higher demand tomorrow morning as Texans return to work and schools reopen.