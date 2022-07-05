Wimbledon Updates: Monday, July 4th

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios have advanced to the Men’s Quarterfinals at Wimbledon following wins Monday.

Nadal held off Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp in three sets (6-4, 6-2, 7-6), while Kyrgios bested American Brandond Nakashima in five (4-6, 6-4, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2).

Top-seed Novak Djokovic is in quarters action Tuesday.

Meanwhile, for the women, American Amanda Anisomova has advanced after downing upstart Harmony Tan (6-2, 6-3).

Simona Halep upended four-seed Paula Badosa in straight sets (6-1, 6-2)