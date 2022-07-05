Wimbledon Updates: Monday, July 4th

July 5, 2022 Zach Taylor

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios have advanced to the Men’s Quarterfinals at Wimbledon following wins Monday.

Nadal held off Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp in three sets (6-4, 6-2, 7-6), while Kyrgios bested American Brandond Nakashima in five (4-6, 6-4, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2).

Top-seed Novak Djokovic is in quarters action Tuesday.

Meanwhile, for the women, American Amanda Anisomova has advanced after downing upstart Harmony Tan (6-2, 6-3).

Simona Halep upended four-seed Paula Badosa in straight sets (6-1, 6-2)