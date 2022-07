The Americans are out at Wimbledon.

Taylor Fritz fell to Rafael Nadal in a 5th-set tiebreaker Wednesday in the men’s quarterfinal round.

Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova was eliminated by women’s 16-seed Simona Halep in straight sets (6-2, 6-4).

Halep will be back in action Thursday when she takes on Elena Rybinka in the semifinals.

The other match features 3-seed Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria.